Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,982.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $489.45 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.85 and a 200-day moving average of $616.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

