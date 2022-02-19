Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 218,575 Shares

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $2.29 on Friday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

