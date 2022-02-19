StaFi Price Tops $0.69 (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. StaFi has a market cap of $41.60 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00211054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00409035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.