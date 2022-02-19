Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.
STN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. 60,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Stantec has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90.
About Stantec
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stantec (STN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.