Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

STN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. 60,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Stantec has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

