Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.49. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 45,325 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.