Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $644,000 Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BATT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 753.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.
Shares of BATT opened at $16.50 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.
