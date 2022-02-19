Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

EBIZ stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.