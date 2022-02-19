Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,284 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $10.35 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

