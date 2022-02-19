Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 316,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,705.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 141,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.