Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 673 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.97.

