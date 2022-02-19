Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

STEM opened at $10.66 on Friday. Stem has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $3,326,708 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $354,799,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 75.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

