Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.
Stepan stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stepan by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stepan by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stepan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stepan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
