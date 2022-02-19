Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Stepan stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stepan by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stepan by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stepan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stepan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

