Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STER. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. 229,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,794. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.