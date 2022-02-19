Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $19,567,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:STER opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
