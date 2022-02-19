Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $19,567,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

NASDAQ:STER opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.