Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $91.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.
Shares of H opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
