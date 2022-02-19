Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $91.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.

Shares of H opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

