Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $90.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. Roblox has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

