Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.52

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 10327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

