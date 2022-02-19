Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 20,498 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,262% compared to the typical volume of 868 call options.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

