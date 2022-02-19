Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of LiveVox Call Options (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 12,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,984% compared to the average volume of 399 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $13,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 79,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

