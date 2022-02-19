StockNews.com Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.48.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 62.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

