StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.98 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

