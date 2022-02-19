StockNews.com Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ALLETE by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,140,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,334,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.