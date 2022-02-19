StockNews.com Lowers DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

