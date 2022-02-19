StockNews.com Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to “Buy”

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

