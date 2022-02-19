Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.