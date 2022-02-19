Stokes Family Office LLC Has $351,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Shares of TD opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

