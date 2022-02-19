Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

