Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

