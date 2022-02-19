Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,853 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

