Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 8,354 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
