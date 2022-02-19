Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 8,354 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

