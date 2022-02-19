Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 147.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.