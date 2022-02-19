Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 221.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $240.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.58. The company has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

