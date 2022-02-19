Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 887.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 204.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 545.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

