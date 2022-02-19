Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PEP opened at $167.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

