Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,920 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.77 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

