Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,247,700 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.
About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)
See Also
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.