Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,247,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

