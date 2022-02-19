Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

