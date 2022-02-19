SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 32.6% in January

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SunOpta stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 289,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.