SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

SPWR opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

