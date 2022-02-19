Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.