Sunrun’s (RUN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.37.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,219,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Sunrun has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $72.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

