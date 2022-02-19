Susquehanna Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $125.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the stock’s previous close.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
