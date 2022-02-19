Susquehanna Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $125.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.