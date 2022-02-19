SVB Leerink Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $120.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

