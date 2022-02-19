Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $430,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

