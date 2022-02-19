T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $123.98 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.