T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

