T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.47 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTOO has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

