T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.47 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
