Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $3,734.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00015754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.51 or 0.06838855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.65 or 0.99926746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

