Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.55 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce $330.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.10 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $990.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,889,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 714,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,929. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

