Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 2,468,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

